An exhibition dedicated to football shirts is coming to London

Footie fans, get out your Moleskines and save the date. Menswear trade show Jacket Required is in town again and this year brings with it an exhibition that will fill the hearts of sportswear nerds with a ton of glee.

Exploring the relationship between football and popular culture, ‘The Art of the Football Shirt’ is curated by Neal Heard, a fashion historian who wrote the first book to examine sneaker culture, and more recently penned ‘A Lover’s Guide to Football Shirts’ – a beautiful lexicon of those polyester sportswear icons.

Digging through the archives, the exhibition will showcase more than 100 obscure and super-cool shirts from streetwear brands like Patta and Palace, to designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and YMC.

Here's a sneak peek at just some of the shirts that’ll be on show:

‘A Lover’s Guide to Football Shirts’ is at Old Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, E1 6QR. Jul 26-27.

