An iconic London sculpture is finally coming home

Henry Moore's much loved sculpture 'Seated Draped Woman', affectionately known as 'Old Flo', will return to East London this autumn after twenty years up North on loan to Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Sold at cost to Tower Hamlet's council in 1962, 'Old Flo' was displayed in the grounds of the Stifford Estate until 1997 when she headed up to YSP.

In 2015, poor 'Old Flo' was nearly auctioned off to the highest bidder by Tower Hamlets' controversial ex-mayor Lutfur Rahman. The auction was halted at the last minute and the people of Tower Hamlets won the day. Following that, many local firms made bids to home the valuable and much-loved sculpture for the next five years. And the result? Flo's new home is Cabot Square in the heart of the financial district of Canary Wharf.

Although Cabot Square might be off the beaten track for most ordinary Londoners, Canary Wharf Group can afford the whopping insurance and security bill for the sculpture, which is now worth around a staggering £18 million. She will be unveiled at her new location on Tuesday 23rd October, and we can't wait.

Sadly, many of Moore's sculptures have, over the years, been stolen, sold for a fraction of their value and melted down for scrap so at least this way 'Old Flo' remains on display to the public in Tower Hamlets and away from the hands of potential thieves.

Welcome back old girl!

