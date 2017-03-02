An inflatable obstacle course, a dog-themed menu and 70p pints: it’s LondOnTheInside’s tips for March

Our mates at LondOntheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this March.

Blacklock, The City, Mar 20

We cannot wait to get our chops around Blacklock's new joint. With new cuts of meat and a cocktail trolley, this one is gonna kick serious arse. But whether we're in Soho or the City we'll still be going all in – some things never change!

Inflatable Obstacle Course, Brockwell Park, Mar 25

A 5K race would never normally be our cup of tea, but when giant inflatables are involved we can get on board. The world's biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming town and we'll be the first ones sliding down that 200ft wet 'n' wild slide. See you at the start line.

Mulberry Sample Sale, Mayfair, until Mar 3

We love Mulberry but our pay cheque doesn't really stretch far enough to bag an Alexa. So we'll be getting our game face on with 75 percent off bags, purses, shoes and ready-to-wear at their sample sale. Handbags at the ready!

Spirit Of Prague, Old Truman Brewery, Mar 16-19

Finding a pint for less than a fiver is a real struggle these days, but we'll be saving the pennies at LBW's Spirit Of Prague Pop Up with their 70p pints. Of course there are few catches and you've got to say the secret password 'Pohoda' on arrival and be one of the first 100 people through the door after 6pm – but we'll happily run for 70p beer.

Meat Liquor's dog-themed menu, various locations, Mar 6–May 1

This month you can eat dogs to help dogs. No, we haven't gone barking mad. We've got a soft spot for our four-legged friends and if we've got to eat our way through Meat Liquor's special hot dog menu to help them, we'll happily put on our stretchy trousers as they're donating £1 from each sale to dog charities.

