Another reason to love Meryl Streep? She acted exactly the way we would at the Baftas

Nobody needed another reason to love Meryl Streep, but she's gone and given us one anyway. The 67-year-old icon was at the Baftas in London last night, walking the red carpet, waving at fans, kissing host Stephen Fry and generally being amazing.

You'd think that after years of awards ceremonies, countless red carpets and hundreds of nominations she'd be bored of them. But in actual fact, the actress was hanging around backstage sneakily taking pictures of all her a-list pals, just like any of us would do if we found ourselves on the guest list.

'I saw Meryl Streep after this show,' best actor winner Casey Affleck said after his win. 'She was standing around taking pictures of people. I told her that I thought it was weird. I said, "Ms Streep, are you taking a video of me?" And she said, "Yes!"'

As if that wasn't enough awesomeness for one evening, Meryl was also sharing uplifting messages of hope. 'I told her how much her speech at the Golden Globes meant to all of us and how grateful I was that she did it,' the 'Manchester By The Sea' star continued. 'She said, "I think that there’s hope around the corner and this is all going to lead to something really great."'

Viola Davis, who picked up the best supporting actress gong for her role in 'Fences' last night, sung the actress's praises backstage too. 'Anyone who labels Meryl Streep as an overrated actress obviously doesn’t know anything about acting. This is someone who is the master at her skill. She has lasted for 40 years in a very difficult profession,' she said, reacting to Donald Trump's recent outburst.

'She is the most honourable, the most accessible human being you could possibly want to meet. I’ve never met anyone who has been in her presence and she has not made them feel like the star in their own lives. She’s a very humble, very gracious human being.'

