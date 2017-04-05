Are YOU the one person who paid to see Shia LaBeouf's new film last weekend?

Did you go to see Shia LaBeouf's new movie 'Man Down' at the weekend? Did you notice that the cinema was suspiciously empty? That's because only one person actually attended a screening of the film following its big-screen release last Friday, leading to box office receipts of precisely £7. Since then, film fans have been crying out to know who that lonely cinemagoer really was.

To be fair, the film wasn't exactly on wide release – in fact it only played in one screen, the Reel Cinema in Burnley, Lancashire (presumably a notorious hotbed of Shia fandom), and was released on demand the same day. And the film's distributors are probably thrilled that only one person went to see it, because everyone having a good laugh about is generating acres of free publicity.

But it's still pretty funny. Shia walks that fine line between being sort of cool – 'American Honey' was great, and the fact he got arrested over an anti-Trump art exhibit is pretty awesome – and being a complete berk, with his bag-over-the-head red carpet stunts. 'Man Down' has scored one-star reviews on both sides of the Atlantic, so it's not exactly a surprise that only one person went along. We just hope he or she had a good time.