Bad news: night tube drivers have just voted to go on strike

Remember life before the night tube? Us neither. But we might have to get re-acquainted with the bus, as it looks like night tube drivers are planning to go on strike.

Drivers from the RMT union have just voted in favour of strike action, and the result of a ballot from tube workers from the Aslef union is due on Thursday.

The RMT union says the dispute is over a ‘blatantly discriminatory policy’ against night tube drivers, which they say prevents drivers from ‘moving into vacant full-time positions for a period of at least 18 months’.

London Underground operations director Peter McNaught said: ‘We have invited the RMT to more talks later this week and I encourage them to continue discussions with us rather than threaten industrial action.’

Fingers crossed it all gets cleared up without strike action – we’re not sure we can face getting three night buses across London again.

