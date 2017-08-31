  • Blog
Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood is opening a London bakery

By Tom Howells Posted: Thursday August 31 2017, 4:46pm

Psyched by the return/rehash of ‘The Great British Bake Off’? Oddly aroused by the brawny hyper-masculinity of sole returner Paul Hollywood? Us too!

Fine news for all of us, then, as the brooding Scouse silver fox himself is opening a branded bakery in the balmy enclaves of, er, Euston station.

Concrete details on Knead – as it’ll be known – are thin on the ground, but its website promises a menu including sausages rolls sold by the inch (stop sniggering, you!), breakfast butties, pies, sweet pastries, decent coffee and so on. It’s all happening this September (no set date, mind), and will be operating with commuter-pleasing early opening times. Wake, and indeed, bake. 

For more information, visit the Knead website or Instagram.

