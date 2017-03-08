Beer lovers, rejoice! Guinness is throwing a St Patrick's Day party in east London

A pint of Guinness is pretty much synonymous with St Patrick’s Day, so it’s only right that the folks at Guinness are throwing a party in honour of the Irish patron saint. On March 17, they’ll be hosting a St Patrick’s Day bash at The Pickle Factory in east London, where they’ll have live music, tasty street food from Kerb, and of course, beer fresh from St James' Gate. Tickets cost £15, which includes a pint of Guinness, naturally.

Can’t make it on March 17? Don’t worry, you can visit The Beer Edit during London Beer Week at Oval Space from March 16 to March 18. And it won’t just be pints of the black stuff, they’ll be bringing the best of Guinness’s most experimental beers to London straight from the home of Guinness innovation, the Open Gate Brewery – some of which aren’t even available in Britain yet. And if you enjoy talking about beer as much as drinking it, they’ll also have beer specialists on hand so you can chat about the different brews. Hop to it!

Guinness x LBW St Patrick's Day Party is at The Pickle Factory, 13-14 The Oval, London, E2 9DU. March 17. £15. Tickets available here.

The Beer Edit is at Oval Space, 29-32 The Oval, London, E2 9DT. March 16 - March 18. From £10. Tickets available here.