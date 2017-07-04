Beloved Shepherd’s Bush gastropub the Princess Victoria has closed

You won’t even have the chance to savour one last scotch egg at famed Shepherd’s Bush gastropub the Princess Victoria. On Friday, the Uxbridge Road pub credited for its cracking pub grub and its gorgeous island bar announced that it had abruptly shut up shop.

The news was posted to the pub’s Facebook page, with the closure of business owner Affinity Group cited as the reason for it having to shut its doors. The post went on to say that the Princess Victoria wouldn’t be open for business in the foreseeable future. Affinity Group also owns Dickie Fitz restaurant in Fitzrovia and Bloomsbury pub the Lady Ottoline, now two more London restaurant and bar casualties.

Sad tidings all round. For now, though, let’s remember the good times. Like when Nigella Lawson and Anthony Bourdain stopped by for a scotch egg last summer. Sigh.

A post shared by Nigella (@nigellalawson) on Jun 27, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Read our list of London’s 100 best bars and pubs to find more of our favourite London pubs.