Big Hair No Care founder Freddie Harrel is opening a pop-up dedicated to hair

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Friday June 23 2017, 3:43pm

Nicole Hertel

Freddie Harrel, the London – by way of Paris – style icon/influencer/life coach/entrepreneur is popping up in Brixton for a whole year.

The over-achieving blogger, who wears her own hair like a crown of awesome, established her brilliant synthetic-but-still-totally-real-looking afro-hair extensions and wigs brand Big Hair No Care in the spring of 2016 and has been selling them online ever since. But now she’s bringing Big Hair No Care to one of Pop Brixton’s shipping containers. The company’s first ever physical space comes complete with hands-on hair experts – so hands-on, in fact, that you get a free head massage with every installation.

Intending that the space becomes a haven for the capital’s natural-hair community, Freddie will be enlisting the help of her favourite people from the worlds of beauty, business, fashion and music for a series of panel discussions. The pop-up will also see some guest independent hair and beauty brands doing demos and selling their wares.  

Big Hair No Care is at Pop Brixton from June 24 for one year. 49 Brixton Station Rd, SW9 8PQ. 

