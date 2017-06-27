  • Blog
Birthday cake ice cream has arrived in London

By Tom Howells Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 5:37pm

Ice cream birthday cakes have been a thing for a while (they have! Google it, doubters!), but birthday cake ice cream? That’s not quite so common (not in the prissy old UK anyway).

But now the people at futuristic ice cream parlour Four Winters – them who make their super-smooth serves on site with liquid nitrogen and have shops in South Ken, Soho and Notting Hill – are looking to change that with their new summer menu.

Their birthday cake ice cream bowl – vanilla ice cream topped with sponge cake, sprinkles and chocolate or strawberry sauce, with the de rigueur candle on top – may be the main draw, but coconut sorbet, key lime pie, raspberry cookie and – intriguingly – red bell pepper varieties abound too. Which means you can treat yo’ self, birthday or no.

Four Winters’ summer flavours – including the birthday cake ice cream – start at £3.25. For store information visit their website.

Try our list of 13 frozen treats to make you melt.

 

