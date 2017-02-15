Bonsoir! Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!' opened last night in London

A top secret venue in east London has been transformed into the famous Parisian dance club the Moulin Rouge for Secret Cinema's latest run, which kicked off last night.

Come what may, lovers (friends and housemates etc) spent Valentine's evening at the first night of the new immersive cinema experience, which takes ticket holders to the hedonistic heights of the 1890s. Tickets are still on sale for a number of dates between now and the end of April - and if you want to know what to expect from the night, look no further than social media.

Photos are banned inside the event itself but that hasn't stopped Londoners from snapping photos of their impressive costumes:

Revellers have also shared images of their journeys to the event:

Their arrival, via the Parisian metro...

And the entrance to the Moulin Rouge, which comes complete with its very own makeshift Eiffel Tower.

One night in Paris 1899. #secretcinema A post shared by Rebbie McGee (@hotbeverage) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:23pm PST Bon soir from Le Moulin Rouge. Sshhhhh #secretcinema #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Anna Blue (@mynameisannablue) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:01am PST

When it comes to be experience itself, it seems last night's attendees were pretty impressed:

Sounds like you might want to stuff a packet of tissues down your corset before your go...

