Bonsoir! Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!' opened last night in London

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday February 15 2017, 9:19am

Secret Cinema/Laura Little

A top secret venue in east London has been transformed into the famous Parisian dance club the Moulin Rouge for Secret Cinema's latest run, which kicked off last night.

Come what may, lovers (friends and housemates etc) spent Valentine's evening at the first night of the new immersive cinema experience, which takes ticket holders to the hedonistic heights of the 1890s. Tickets are still on sale for a number of dates between now and the end of April - and if you want to know what to expect from the night, look no further than social media. 

Photos are banned inside the event itself but that hasn't stopped Londoners from snapping photos of their impressive costumes: 

 

#secretcinema #tellnomore

A post shared by Veronika Fleyta (@verofleyta) on

 

A post shared by Jen Farrell (@jenloufarrell) on

 

Revellers have also shared images of their journeys to the event:

 

A post shared by matthewbarksby (@matthewbarksby) on

 

Their arrival, via the Parisian metro...

 

Parisian Metro appears to have been extended to Canning Town

A post shared by Dan Karran (@dan_karran) on

 

Right night to explore a bit more about LOVE ❤️ #secretcinema #moulinrouge

A post shared by Yi W (@happylittleyi) on

 

And the entrance to the Moulin Rouge, which comes complete with its very own makeshift Eiffel Tower. 

 

One night in Paris 1899. #secretcinema

A post shared by Rebbie McGee (@hotbeverage) on

 

Bon soir from Le Moulin Rouge. Sshhhhh #secretcinema #happyvalentinesday

A post shared by Anna Blue (@mynameisannablue) on

When it comes to be experience itself, it seems last night's attendees were pretty impressed:

Sounds like you might want to stuff a packet of tissues down your corset before your go...

Here's eight things you need to know about Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!' 

Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is a Digital Content Producer for Time Out London, professional film and TV watcher, west Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

For any feedback or for more information email

