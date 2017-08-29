Brace yourselves, carnivores – Meatopia is back this weekend

Do you daydream of tender ribeye and dollops of ‘nduja, cooked up and served by some of the world’s best chefs? Do you regularly leave smeary face marks on the window of your local butcher? Are you literally eating a kebab right now? Well then good news, pal – Meatopia is returning to London next weekend.

Brought to the UK by Hawksmoor’s Richard H Turner, Meatopia is basically a second Christmas for carnivores. Some seriously big names will be stoking the coals and cooking up speciality dishes for the event’s fifth year, including A-listers of London’s meaty scene Josh Katz (Berber and Q), David Carter (Smokestak) and Ross Clarke (Tandoor Chop House), plus flesh specialists from Scandinavia, South Africa, the US and more.

Aside from the chef stalls, there’s the chance to expand your meaty horizons in The Cutting Room, where talks and demos will cover topics including dry-ageing and the delicate art of haggis.

And of course, a meat festival without beer would be like a vegan festival without kale smoothies, so it’s just as well Meatopia promises plenty to keep hopheads busy. As well as multiple bars serving up the best London brews, including Frontier Craft Lager, there’s a programme of tutored tastings with revered beer sommelier Melissa Cole, who’ll be joined by some of the biggest, beardiest names in brewing.

Factor in live tunes, whole-roasting beasts and lots of fire and you’ve got a weekend of intensely meaty action. Just, seriously, don’t bring any vegetarians.

Meatopia is at Tobacco Dock, E1W 2SF, September 1-3. Tickets start at £23.85, or follow Frontier on Instagram for your chance to win tickets.