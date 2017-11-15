Brussels sprout juice is now a thing

Sprout juice sounds rank but it’s actually delicious. Seriously. Crussh sent a bottle into the Time Out office and we doubted, but then we tried it and it tasted pretty much like apple juice.

Which is quite a feat, because there are 18 brussels sprouts in it. 18 SPROUTS. There’s cucumber, celery, apple and lemon in the mix too – which is probably why it doesn’t taste like farts.

Called a ‘Christmas Cleanser juice’, it’s also vegan and gluten free, so you can feel smug as hell while you drink it.

Christmas Cleanser Juice is available from all Crussh stores from today (Wednesday November 15).

