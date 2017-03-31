‘Buffy’ creator Joss Whedon brings another kickass heroine to the screen with ‘Batgirl’

He created 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and made Scarlett Johansson into Black Widow for 'The Avengers'. Now writer, director and damn good feminist Joss Whedon is set to once again indulge his love for badass female superheroes beginning with B by making a Batgirl movie for Warner Bros. Part of their 'Justice League' superhero universe, it'll follow 'Wonder Woman', 'Justice League' and 'Aquaman', meaning it won't arrive until 2019 at the earliest. Unsurprisingly, reaction on twitter was still pretty enthusiastic.

If @joss makes a Batgirl movie my insides will never stop dancing pic.twitter.com/noNAqukWen — Art of Stephen Byrne (@StephenByrne86) March 30, 2017

For years Whedon was loosely attached to 'Wonder Woman', but that ended up happening without him (presumably his responsibilities to the rival Marvel-verse got in the way). But he's making up for it now, and good thing too: if there's one filmmaker who can bring a little joy to the grindingly dour DC movies, it's our Joss. Expect a lot less gloomy, leather-clad rage and a lot more quips and emotional resonance - and don't for a second expect Batgirl to bow down before her glowering Affleck-faced counterpart.

It's been a busy week for Joss – he also played a starring role in Entertainment Weekly's twentieth anniversary 'Buffy' special, which reunited cast and creator for a pretty lovely photoshoot. Could Whedon's work on 'Batgirl' quash those persistent rumours of a proper 'Buffy' reboot?

