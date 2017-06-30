Calling all muggles: A Harry Potter supperclub is coming to London

Potter fans, get ready. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Boy Who Lived (doesn’t that make you feel old?), Covent Garden members’ club The Library is hosting a seven-course Harry Potter inspired dinner series – and it looks magic. Open to non-members and running every Friday and Saturday night throughout August and September, the menu is a roll call of Potter puns. Think Devil’s Snare starter (chia seed, seaweed and courgette), a ‘Secret Keeper’ main (smoked eel) and our personal favourite, the Hogwarts Letter: edible rice paper with a topping of pepper, parsley and squid ink. Best bit? Diners come in costume, so you can finally get some wear out of that Gryffindor outfit. Book fast because obviously the whole world is Potter-mad.

The Harry Potter dinner series is running every Friday and Saturday night in August and September at The Library, 112 St Martin's Lane, WC2N 4BD. Book here.

Butterbeer, anyone? A Harry Potter pub could be coming to London.