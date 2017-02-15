Can you dig it? See all the weird stuff unearthed by Crossrail at a new exhibition

Ever wondered what lurks beneath London’s grubby pavements? Thanks to a new Crossrail exhibition, you can now find out. Since the tunnel-boring machines were unleashed on London back in 2009, the Crossrail project has unearthed tons of weird stuff. And you can see the findings up close in ‘Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail’ at the Museum of London Docklands, where 500 of the most interesting objects discovered during the extensive digging will be on display.

The exhibition covers 8,000 years of London history, with everything from 13,000 Victorian jam jars found near Tottenham Court Road to a load of human remains from what’s believed to be a Great Plague pit near Liverpool Street. But it’s not all dead bodies and kitchenware – the exhibition also includes interactive fun, videos from the tunnels and a wooden Tudor bowling ball. Even if you’re not into tunnels, it definitely won’t be boring.

