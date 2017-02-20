Catch Burberry's latest collection at Makers House this London Fashion Week

Fashion Week's usually reserved for the trend setting twentysomethings that ooze cool and can make a potato sack look good. But for a second time in a row, British fashion house Burberry is letting us all have a slice of the sartorial action, thanks to the return of its show space, Makers House.

Following the unveiling of Burberry's February 2017 collection, the doors of the space on Manette Street will be open to the public, giving fashion-savvy Londoners the opportunity to see the new pieces up close and personal, the day after they've shimmied down the catwalk (you can also watch the stream live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube if you can't wait that long).

Both the menswear and womenswear collections from the brand's second straight-to-consumer range were inspired by the work and process of sculptor Henry Moore and the whole campaign was shot on location at the Henry Moore Studio & Gardens in Hertfordshire. An exhibition of more than 40 of his sculptures, working models, drawing and maquettes can also be found in the space in collaboration, including 'Mother and Child: Block Seat' (1983-84) and 'Draped Reclining Mother and Baby' (1983).

Draped Reclining Mother and Baby (1983) © Henry Moore Foundation

A pop-up version of Thomas', the café attached to Burberry's flagship store, will be serving British classics, and 'The Portrait Studio' will give visitors a chance to snap themselves 'on set'. Workshops covering printmaking, life drawing, textile printing and wax resist watercolour classes will be open to the public, with more info available via the Makers House website.

Makers House, 1 Manette Street, W1D. Tue Feb 21, noon–9pm; Wed Feb 22–Mon Feb 27, 10am-9pm. Free entry.