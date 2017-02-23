Celebrate women in art at the Tate Modern tomorrow night

If you're on the hunt for some Friday night culture, get yourself down to Tate Modern tomorrow evening for the next instalment of Uniqlo Tate Lates. Celebrating women in art, this month's after-hours offering is inspired by the pioneering contemporary females found in the Tate's collection and has a jam-packed programme of talks, workshops and performances planned, alongside pop-up bars if you fancy a side serving of booze with your cultural explorations (it's Friday night, after all).

Not-to-be-missed events include Snappy Salons hosted by Marguerite, which sees fast-paced talks exploring what it means to be a female artist, the importance of supporting other women, and the ways in which females are carving out careers and starting their own companies. Panels made up of trailblazing curators, photographers, entrepreneurs and producers will run between 6.20pm–7pm, 7.20pm–8pm, 8.20pm–9pm, 9.20pm–10pm.

If you're looking to get hands-on, sit down with the Craftivist Collective who'll be sharing how craft can be a tool for activism and showing visitors how to make patches, before you hop over to the Pop-Up Feminist Library to make zines, listen to writers performing readings and stick your head into a feminist photo booth.

The all-female ensemble Deep Throat Choir will be filling the museum with song, and other beats will come courtesy of the ever-brilliant NTS Radio who've got the likes of Eclair Fifi and Subterranean Odyssey playing DJs sets and live sessions from Smerz, Shiva Feshareki and more.

Take a look at the full line-up here. Uniqlo Tate Lates takes place on Fri Feb 24. Tate Modern, Bankside, SE1 9TG. 6pm–10pm. Free.

Find more ace art exhibitions in London.