Check out these inspiring and hilarious posters from London’s #notestostrangers

By Alice French Posted: Tuesday August 29 2017, 11:08am

Instagram/willscitylife

Over the past year or so you may have seen these mysterious notes stuck on bins, lampposts and leccie boxes, just hanging there waiting to cheer someone up. They’re kind of like those things your mum has stuck up in the kitchen telling you to ‘dance like nobody’s watching’, but out on the streets – thus edgier.

The man behind the mysterious messages, Andy Leek, decided to spread some words of encouragement and advice to his fellow city dwellers after feeling the need for a little inspiration himself. We all need a bit of love sometimes, and this guy is spreading it far and wide.

The colourful notes have given us the boost we need on a Monday morning, reminding us that we can get that report done and will send out those emails. But above all, they’ve made some cracking Instagram posts. Here are some of our favourites. (With thanks to Adam Qureshi.)

His advice even stretches as far as Winterfell...

Feeling the love? Share your idea to make London a better place and we could give you £5,000 to make it happen.

