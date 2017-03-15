City envy: there’s a Banksy hotel in Bethlehem

Bristol street artist Banksy has been upping his game of late. In 2015, he wowed/depressed the people of Weston-super-Mare with his pop-up dystopian attraction Dismaland. Now he’s really taken things to the next level with a ten-room hotel in Bethlehem, in the West Bank, which opens on March 20. And it boasts quite the selling point: the ‘worst view in the world’.

🎨 The Walled Off Hotel 🎨 Still can't believe I got to see Banksy's newly launched installation called 'The Walled Off Hotel' located in Bethlehem. The building is next to the controversial barrier wall built by Israel in the occupied West Bank region. Would love to stay a night one day when it opens soon, it will be a more elusive experience than any luxury destination! A post shared by Akash Mehta (@mehta_a) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

That would be the wall that separates Israel from the Palestinian territories – described as a security measure by some, and forced segregation by others. And the view is just the start. Aside from the typical stencilled works you’d expect from Banksy, inside the hotel are also busts choking on tear gas, a water tank ridden with bullet holes and statue of a chimpanzee dressed as a bellboy. Oh, and a remote-controlled piano that at 9pm each night plays music composed by Massive Attack (of which many suspect Banksy is a member) and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. It all relates, in some form or other, to the bitter dispute between the two communities on either side of the wall.

BANKSY in bethlehem, palestine #greetingsfrombethlehem @banksy #banksy #walledoffhotel #englishmanabroad pic by @wherethereswalls A post shared by Activated Walls (@activatedwalls) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

So while it’s all more experiential and interactive than usual, it’s still classic Banksy: satirical, caustic and provocative. And while his new venture is bound to get a lot of people across the political spectrum very angry indeed, the street artist’s representatives are insistent there’s no partisan aspect to The Walled Off Hotel – that its intention is to tell both sides of the story, and to get people thinking. Cynics out there should also know that Banksy isn’t going to receive any of the hotel’s profits: he financed it himself and all the money it makes will go to the local community.

Let’s face it, London has its fair share of issues that are ripe for the Banksy hotel satire treatment. There’s air pollution, for one. Oh, and gentrification and all its associated ills. AND the housing crisis. Jeez... Banksy, come back to the capital. You’re needed here!

For more info about The Walled Off Hotel, go to www.bansky.co.uk.

