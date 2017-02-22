City envy: Three things we want in London immediately (including robot boats)

London’s full of great things, like 24-hour bagel shops, Kevin Spacey and Big Ben. But we can’t help but think that our lives would be dramatically improved if we could steal these excellent ideas from other cities:

Beer degrees

Despite many students’ best efforts (and good on them for trying!), studying and drinking beer don’t often go together too well. But that’s all changed in Krakow, Poland, where a university has just put pints at the top of the syllabus - and launched the world’s first beer pHd…

Robot boats

Guys: the future’s here, and it floats. Well, that’s if Amsterdam’s latest venture is anything to go by. This year the Dutch capital is trialling robotic boats - think less ‘Transformers’, more multifunctional, floating platforms, that can be used to create anything from makeshift bridges to water-borne stages...

A sports theme park

Whether fitness fanatic or FIFA fiend, Open Camp - Barcelona’s brand new sports theme park - sounds like the ideal place to indulge that competitive spirit. Located within the Spanish city’s old Olympic Park and featuring state-of-the-art sports simulators and technology, it’s proving a winning attraction indeed.

