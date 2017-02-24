City envy: we want a burger-burrito like Brooklyn

Good news for junk-food lovers, terrible news for cows. A New York eatery is serving up a food hybrid we never knew the world needed: the burger burrito. The niftily named Burgrito's restaurant opened in the Park Slope neighbourhood of Brooklyn recently, and as well as dishing up regular old burgers, it has a glorious signature dish that's as brilliant as it is terrifying: a sliced beef patty and a handful of chips plus American cheese, chipotle sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions and bacon, all tucked up in a floury tortilla wrap.

It's available for hungry Brooklynites to snap up for $9.99 (about £8), and there's also a veggie-burger-filled 'Vegrito' for those who want a meatless option. Clean eaters should probably know that the 'Burgrito' clocks in at around 900 calories. Even so, we know a few Londoners who'd roll with it.

