classicdebeauvoir: there’s a new fanzine celebrating Dalston rubbish

East-London based artist Babak Ganjei has got a lot of projects going on. When he’s not writing existential angsty slogans, doing drawings of scenes from ‘Seinfeld’, making ‘Go fuck yourself’ cute kitten posters and ‘Dead Inside’ T-shirts, he’s Instagramming the abandoned junk he spots as he wanders around his Dalston neighbourhood and posting them with the hashtag #classicdebeauvoir.
He’s been on the lookout for his fellow residents’ rubbish for three years – and as he nears his 500th post, he’s decided to publish a fanzine with a collection of highlights from the series.
You can pre-order it at www.wishfulfillmentpress.com and check out his other work at www.babakganjeiworks.com.
Here are a few of our faves:
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ