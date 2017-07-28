classicdebeauvoir: there’s a new fanzine celebrating Dalston rubbish

East-London based artist Babak Ganjei has got a lot of projects going on. When he’s not writing existential angsty slogans, doing drawings of scenes from ‘Seinfeld’, making ‘Go fuck yourself’ cute kitten posters and ‘Dead Inside’ T-shirts, he’s Instagramming the abandoned junk he spots as he wanders around his Dalston neighbourhood and posting them with the hashtag #classicdebeauvoir.

He’s been on the lookout for his fellow residents’ rubbish for three years – and as he nears his 500th post, he’s decided to publish a fanzine with a collection of highlights from the series.

You can pre-order it at www.wishfulfillmentpress.com and check out his other work at www.babakganjeiworks.com.

Here are a few of our faves:

#classicdebeauvoir A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on May 6, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

#classicdebeauvoir A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

#classicdebeauvoir A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

#classicdebeauvoir A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:59am PDT