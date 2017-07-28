  • Blog
#classicdebeauvoir: there’s a new fanzine celebrating Dalston rubbish

By Sonya Barber Posted: Friday July 28 2017, 6:51pm

East-London based artist Babak Ganjei has got a lot of projects going on. When he’s not writing existential angsty slogans, doing drawings of scenes from ‘Seinfeld’, making ‘Go fuck yourself’ cute kitten posters and ‘Dead Inside’ T-shirts, he’s Instagramming the abandoned junk he spots as he wanders around his Dalston neighbourhood and posting them with the hashtag #classicdebeauvoir

 

He’s been on the lookout for his fellow residents’ rubbish for three years – and as he nears his 500th post, he’s decided to publish a fanzine with a collection of highlights from the series. 

You can pre-order it at www.wishfulfillmentpress.com and check out his other work at www.babakganjeiworks.com.

Here are a few of our faves:

#classicdebeauvoir

A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on

#classicdebeauvoir

A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on

#classicdebeauvoir

A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on

#classicdebeauvoir

A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on

#classicdebeauvoir

A post shared by Babak Ganjei (@babakganjei) on

Staff writer
By Sonya Barber 339 Posts

Sonya is the news and events editor at Time Out London. She spontaneously combusts if she leaves the confines of the M25. Follow her on Twitter @sonya_barber.

For any feedback or for more information email

