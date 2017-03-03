Cor blimey, Mary Poppins, it's our first look at Emily Blunt in the new film

We have to wait until Christmas 2018 before seeing the finished new film 'Mary Poppins Returns' – but Disney has just released the first image from the set of the movie, and it's of British actress Emily Blunt ('The Girl on the Train') in character as the most famous nanny in the world.

The film is set just over two decades on from the action of the first 'Mary Poppins', which was released in cinemas in 1964, with Julie Andrews in the lead role. All we know of the story is that Poppins returns to the Banks household in Depression-era London, and that the Banks children, Jane and Michael, are now all grown up and played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw.

'Mary Poppins Returns' is being directed by Rob Marshall ('Chicago') and will feature 91-year-old Dick Van Dyke, who famously played chimney sweep Bert in the first film, in a new role. The 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will play a Bert-like character called Jack. It's not yet known if Julie Andrews, now 81, will appear in the movie, but we'd be very surprised if she didn't at least have a tiny cameo appearance.

Blunt looks perfect as Poppins, who looks just as prim and well-turned-out as she did the original film. If anything, the nanny looks to have raised her style game a little with age.

We're childishly excited for this one.

'Mary Poppins Returns' will be released in cinemas on Christmas Day 2018.