Cosplayers! Dress up in your best garms for half-price entry to the Barbican’s sci-fi exhibition

Dust off those Spock ears, break out the tin foil and make your way down to the Barbican pronto, where you can nab half-price tickets to its sprawling sci-fi show, ‘Into the Unknown: A Journey through Science Fiction’, simply by donning your best sci-fi-inspired costume.

‘Doctor Who’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Power Rangers’… whatever your sci-fi or fantasy persuasion, show up at the ticket office in your otherworldly glad rags and, as long as you’ve put enough effort into your get-up, you can bag discounted entry to the show which includes original manuscripts and typescripts, more than 50 film and TV clips, adverts, concept art, film props, comics, video games and robots from genre-defining stories and series.

The half-price-fancy-dress offer is available every Monday throughout August, except bank holiday Monday (August 28), and it begins today. So what are you waiting for?

‘Into the Unknown: A Journey through Science Fiction’ is at the Barbican's Curve Gallery until Sep 1. Standard entry is £14.50.

