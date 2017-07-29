Could one of these seven new fitness classes be your summer fling this year?

London’s gained a whole host of interesting new exercise classes recently. Here are the most exciting ones

Colourful light therapy and pretty aromas offer a magical backdrop to this alternative, modern approach to yoga.

Remember how much you loved skipping? Relive your childhood with this bouncy, HIIT-inspired sesh.

Fans of Shaun T’s famous Insanity workout will love this water-based version aimed at improving your swimming technique as you get fit.

This is a next-level spinning class where riders compete as they’re put through their paces. No guts, no glory!

Bye-bye, bingo wings: that gym rowing machine you used to ignore takes pride of place in this hardcore class, which claims to make you lean and mean.

With one teacher to every four students, these boxing classes could soon be the most in-demand in the city. Especially since the gym owners have bagged some of the best instructors in the city.

Who needs snow when you can hit the slopes on home turf? The new indoor skiing centre in Chelsea is rolling out a fitness class that offers a fun way to boost that cardio.