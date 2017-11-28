Could you watch all of ‘Game of Thrones’ in one go? These fans are…

‘Lord of the Rings’ marathon? Pah. James Bond binge? Pfft. The real hardcore are surely these hardy ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, queuing to watch all seven seasons in climes that would have even a White Walker reaching for his thermals.



From 7pm on Monday November 27 to 6pm on Thursday November 30, the Prince Charles Cinema will be screening the entire show so far. By our rough calculation, that’s 71 hours of plotting, battles, decapitations, surprise nudity, Jon Snow knowing nothing and the Night’s Watch freezing its collective buttons off. There will be dragons, head-smooshing, alliances formed and broken, and deaths. Many, many deaths. Yes, the next three days and nights will be dark and full of terrors.

So the least we could do was pop down and find out what their survival strategy is for the three days ahead and, you know, wouldn’t their families miss them? Watch our video to find out more.

‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is out on Blu-ray and DVD now.

