Cute food alert! A mini menu of baby buns has launched at Bao Fitzrovia

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday March 14 2017, 4:08pm

These adorable little white clouds aren’t pillows for your hamster. They’re actually bite-sized steamed buns from the folks at Bao – and they could be your lunch if you’re lucky enough to work near Bao Fitzrovia and eager enough to get there early.

The ever-popular Taiwanese street-food restaurant and Time Out fave has just launched a limited-edition menu for indecisive diners. For £16, guests can delight at all five of Bao’s steamed-and-stuffed milk buns in miniature form. So you’ll no longer have to choose between pork confit and black cod. You can eat them all instead. And feel like a giant.

But one thing you do have to make your mind up about is getting down there early. The restaurant will only be making 50 'Mini Bao Sets' per week, released each Monday from midday and served throughout the week at lunchtimes (12-3pm) until they run out.

Here’s a picture of the original and the baby one side by side for scale, as well as the full suite below. Ba ba ba, ba baby bao. 

baby bao

 

 

 

baby bao

 

Bao Fitzrovia is at 31 Windmill Street, W1T 2JN.

Have you heard that the Bao team are planning to open a swanky Taiwanese restaurant in Soho?

