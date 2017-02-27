Dev Patel took his mum as his date to the Oscars

If you didn't already have a soft spot for 'Lion' actor Dev Patel, you're going to after tonight.

The 26-year-old actor from West London has only gone and taken his mum as his date to the Oscars.

Calling it 'a magical moment', Patel told reporters on the Academy Award red carpet that the experience was 'very overwhelming for both of us'.

Patel, who went on to miss out to Mahershala Ali in the best supporting actor category, then credited his mum with kick starting his career, after getting him an audition for Channel 4's 'Skins': 'She saw an advert in a newspaper on a train and that's how I got my first role... she is more than deserving to be here. More than me, actually.'

'I thought about my mum when I read "Lion",' Patel told us when we interviewed him a couple of months ago. '"Lion" is an anthem to mothers and sons. I called her right after my Golden Globe nomination. She was making a packed lunch for my dad, dancing round the kitchen with a spatula.’

