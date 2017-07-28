Dogs, beer and hip hop: five alternative yoga classes in London

Bored of your usual yoga class? Switch things up at London’s quirkiest yoga sessions instead. Strike a pose at voga or put your balance skills to the test at stand-up paddleboard yoga.

Want to take a more literal approach to the downward dog pose in your yoga class? Well, now you can. Grab your mat (and your dog) and head to Mahny Djahanguiri’s doga classes, based in north London, so you and your pooch can feel all zen. Doga Mahny. The Pirate Castle, Oval Rd, NW1 7EA. Tube: Camden Town. £22.

If you love ‘80s dance culture AND yoga, then voga is the class for you. It’s basically a fusion of Madonna’s biggest bangers with a spiritual ancient Indian practice. Confused? Don’t be, just throw on some neon leggings and get ready to vogue. As Madge says: strike a pose, there’s nothing to it. House of Voga. The Hoxton, EC2A 3HU. Tube: Old St. £10.

Want to make yoga more challenging? Try doing it while balancing on a paddleboard in the water. That’s the idea behind SUP (stand-up paddleboard) yoga. You’ll still do all the traditional yoga poses – it’s just made slightly more difficult in that you’re doing them standing on a paddleboard in the Paddington Canal. Unsurprisingly, it seriously works your core. Active360. Merchant Square, W2 1AS. Tube: Paddington. £45.

Thought yoga was all chanting and candles? Not at hip hop hot yoga. With the lights down low and the studio warmed to a toasty 35 degrees, you’ll work out to the sounds of Kanye and Rihanna. Expect to get sweaty. One LDN. St Marks St, Tower Hill, E1 8HG. Tube: Tower Hill. £20.

Can’t decide between hitting the yoga studio or the gym? Now you can combine both at – wait for it – beer yoga. Yes, really. Thankfully, you won’t have to struggle through yoga poses while trying to balance a beer bottle – you just get to sip on an ice cold beer afterwards to add to the relaxation. Cheers! Old St, EC1V 9BP. Tube: Old St. £12.

