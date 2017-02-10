Dominique Ansel Bakery is turning its pastries pink for Valentine's Day

To mark its first Valentine's Day in London, the Dominique Ansel Bakery is casting a pink hue over its pastry case and every sweet treat lying within it. The first UK branch of the famous New York bakery (creator of the mighty Cronut) is celebrating Cupid's big day by using ingredients and flavours like pink guava, fresh berries, orange-poached rhubarb and pink champagne to tint its delicious creations fuchsia.

Those queuing for the aforementioned Cronut on Valentine's Day will be given a freshly picked, pink-petalled rose to ease the wait, and those looking for gifts for a sweet-toothed beau can pick up concoctions such as 'Bae brownies', 'You Make My Heart Pop' popcorn covered in white chocolate and dried berries, and a chocolate cake called 'My Life Would Succ(ulent) Without You Cactus Cake' with pineapple agave jam, lime zest and chocolate biscuit 'soil'. All of which makes a Cadbury Milk Tray from the corner shop sound pretty crappy in comparison. Get down there early and stock up for your loved ones (or just keep them all to yourself).

The pink cakes and pastries, and special Valentine's treats will be available from Dominique Ansel Bakery, 17-21 Elizabeth Street, SW1W 9RP. Fri Feb 10–Tue Feb 14.

Photos: Dominique Ansel Bakery London

