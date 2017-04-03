Eight great pop-ups happening in London this April

Whether you want to party for Prince, take a trip to Japan or pimp an Easter egg, we’ve got you covered with the best pop-ups in town this month.

You can never have enough chocolate eggs at Easter, so once you’ve scoffed your way through the mini eggs and the cream ones, get over to We Built This City on Carnaby Street to pimp one of your own. The Cocoa Den is hosting an egg-decorating workshop where you get to make a Belgian chocolate egg all nice and fancy with edible adornments. And here’s the best bit: if you give Time Out a mention, you get a free bar of chocolate. Egg-cellent! 56b Carnaby St, W1F 9QF. Apr 8. £8 per egg.

If you’ve ever wondered what West African food with a twist tastes like, you can find out at The Sun & 13 Cantons where Zoe Adjonyoh (of Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen) will be cooking up a storm for the next six months. Expect a menu of her eclectic dishes from her forthcoming cookbook and her current spot at Pop Brixton. 21 Great Pulteney St, W1F 9NG. From Apr 4. Tue-Sat.

Who knew you could get to the (Far) East on an Oyster card? Well, not quite, but if you’re strapped for cash, this impressive pop-up is close enough. Get yourself down to Proud East this month where can immerse yourself in fine Japanese food, booze and flicks. Tonkotsu will be taking care of the grub while you catch iconic films every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to Nomad Cinema. 2-10 Hertford Rd, N1 5ET. From Apr 6.

There’s an extra dose of Japanese culture this month, as the Alfie Douglas family rock up in Shoreditch for a two-week pop-up in concept store Edit.Tokyo. Renowned for its handmade leather accessories, the north London-based brand will be showcasing its exclusive range of limited-edition pieces inspired by the Land of the Rising Sun. 57 Charlotte Rd, EC2A 3QT. Until Apr 8.

This cult Facebook group is heading east for one night only with a free pop-up shop and party at Boxpark Shoreditch. Consider this your chance to nab everything from new and vintage streetwear to exclusive threads from the brand’s own label. 2-10 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6GY. Apr 13. Free.

We’ve seen our fair share of cute and cuddly animal cafés, but whatever next? Turns out it’s a crow café. Although having a cuppa with these birds seems random, it will all make sense come Easter Sunday. The Raven Haven will be hosting the one-off with themed snacks and several of its rescued birds in attendance to present them in a better light (they are legally classed as vermin). All the cash raised will go to the rescue charity, so at least that’s something to crow about. The Horse Hospital, Colonnade, WC1N 1JD. Apr 16. £10 plus booking fee, £5 children.

There are two months to go before what would have been Prince’s 59th birthday – but no harm in celebrating now. Party for the Purple One at this film and music tribute night from Nightspot Cinema. It has partnered with The Institute of Light to screen ‘Purple Rain’ followed by a funk-filled afterparty with DJs and guest performances. Arch 376 10 Helmsley Place, E8 3SB. Apr 21. From £10.

Dining in pitch-black darkness is likely to be as entertaining as it is messy, but Dans le Noir? is now throwing in a bit of music to take the experience up a notch. An exclusive run of dinners will be soundtracked by award-winning composer and Lana Del Rey collaborator Paul Ressel, who plans to whip up something special for each course. Dans le Noir?, 30-31 Clerkenwell Green, EC15 0DU. Apr 24-May 8.