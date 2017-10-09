Elves have hidden 200 free Chocolate Show tickets at London landmarks

Last night while you were sleeping, elves were hiding 200 golden tickets around London. Suspend your disbelief about whether these were actual elves for a minute – let’s stick to the cold hard facts: each golden ticket guarantees you free entry to The Chocolate Show, a chocolate festival running at Olympia on 13-15 October. Yes, elves AND free chocolate.

Plus this chocolate show looks good. There are chocolatey demos from celeb chefs including ‘Bake Off’s Nadiya Hussain, a ‘Choco l’ART gallery’ showcasing chocolate versions of classic artworks, and a chocolate and booze pairing bar. Which we very much like the sound of.

The tickets will be hidden in golden envelopes at tube and railway stations, and famous London landmarks. Not a bad way to spice up your commute.

Tickets for The Chocolate Show will be hidden around London today (Monday 9 October).

Want to keep track of the elves etc.? Click here to sign up to Time Out.