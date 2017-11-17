Europe’s biggest Japanese food hall is coming to London

Here at Time Out Towers, we’re pretty frenzied imbibers of Japanese food. From ramen and sashimi to mochi and takoyaki octopus balls (a trend-in-waiting, you see if it isn’t!): put it down and turn your back and we WILL snaffle it.

Thus, we’re excited to hear that the Japan Centre Group – the dudes behind central London’s pre-eminent Japanese grocers and canteen – are doing the decent thing and teaming up with the Cool Japan Fund to open Europe’s largest Japanese food hall. Sugureta! (That’s ‘excellent’ in Japanese, fyi.)

Dubbed Ichiba, the 17,400 sq ft store will be based at Westfield Shepherd’s Bush, and will feature street food concessions, a ramen noodle bar, sushi and curry outlets, with space for 200 sit-down diners. There’ll also be a sake bar (with dedicated sommelier) and a bakery and café laden with lurid sweet treats. And a Japanese supermarket if you’d rather cook at home. And cooking demos. Everything, basically!

Ichiba opens March 2018 – but that gives plenty of time to learn your karaage from your katsu and your shoyu from your shochu.



