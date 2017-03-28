Exclusive: Andrew Scott’s ‘Hamlet’ is transferring to the West End

It’s the hottest ticket in London right now: ‘Sherlock’ star Andrew Scott in the title role of the greatest play ever written, given a phenomenal treatment by Robert Icke. Slight problem: this ‘Hamlet’ is playing at the 325-seat Almeida Theatre in Islington and is totally sold out, with hopeful punters queuing from 5am most mornings in an effort to get a day seat.

So we’re delighted to exclusively announce that ‘Hamlet’ will be heading to the West End, with a 12-week run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from June 9 to September 2. It’s staged in association with Sonia Friedman Productions and there will be 300 tickets for less than £30 for each night of the run – something that Scott (who will be making his West End debut) said was conditional for the transfer in a new interview with Time Out: ‘It’s not interesting if people are priced out.’

Read our exclusive interview with Andrew Scott.

Read our five-star review of ‘Hamlet’ at the Almeida.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public next week on Thursday, but if you sign up for a Time Out site account you'll receive access to an exclusive pre-sale next Tuesday.