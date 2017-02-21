EXCLUSIVE: Solange, Sampha and Jamie xx join the Lovebox line-up!

As well as scoring the major coup that is Frank Ocean’s only London date this year, Victoria Park’s Lovebox Festival today announced a whole new raft of excellent acts coming to Victoria Park this July.

The big news is Solange Knowles will be joining the Oceanic Friday line-up. But the whole weekend is insanely exciting: there’ll also be full shows from amazing beatsmith Jamie xx, Sampha, Rag ’n’ Bone Man and rapper Mac Miller, and a set from amazing Canadian remixer Kaytranada.

Returning this year will be Fabric, with its dark, sweet-sounding tent version of the club. Seth Troxler, Bicep and Kink will all be blessing the space with some techno goodness. Saturday is also looking strong, with rinse-out maestros Chase & Status and Andy C confirmed for the Main Stage, plus Kurupt FM, Jamie Jones, AJ Tracey and Ricardo Villalobos also slated for Saturday.

THE FULL LINE UP SO FAR IS AS FOLLOWS...

FRIDAY

Main Stage

Frank Ocean

Jamie xx

Mac Miller

Rag’N’Bone Man

Sälen

The West Stage

Solange

Sampha

Kaytranada

Mick Jenkins

Ray BLK

Rex Orange County

Charlotte Day Wilson

fabric

Seth Troxler

Bicep

Kink (LIVE)

Hammer

Terry Francis

Transistor

Abode

Eats Everything

WAFF

Jack Swift

Will Taylor B2B GW Harris

Ellie Cocks B2B Jimmy Switch

Artikal B2B Lindsey Matthews

SATURDAY

Main Stage

Chase & Status

Annie Mac

Anne Marie

Raye



The West Stage

Andy C Kurupt FM MIST AJ Tracey Act TBC XL records Presents NEW GEN

fabric Ricardo Villalobos Dixon Mike Servito Craig Richards Transistor Jamie Jones Kolsch Richy Ahmed De La Swing Solardo Lewis Boardman

Stay tuned to our Lovebox festival guide for more updates. And find out whether one of Lovebox's new additions, Jamie xx, feels like Christ or not (really).