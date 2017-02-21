  • Blog
EXCLUSIVE: Solange, Sampha and Jamie xx join the Lovebox line-up!

By Amy Smith Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 8:00am

Andy Parsons

As well as scoring the major coup that is Frank Ocean’s only London date this year, Victoria Park’s Lovebox Festival today announced a whole new raft of excellent acts coming to Victoria Park this July.

The big news is Solange Knowles will be joining the Oceanic Friday line-up. But the whole weekend is insanely exciting: there’ll also be full shows from amazing beatsmith Jamie xx, Sampha, Rag ’n’ Bone Man and rapper Mac Miller, and a set from amazing Canadian remixer Kaytranada.

Returning this year will be Fabric, with its dark, sweet-sounding tent version of the club. Seth Troxler, Bicep and Kink will all be blessing the space with some techno goodness. Saturday is also looking strong, with rinse-out maestros Chase & Status and Andy C confirmed for the Main Stage, plus Kurupt FM, Jamie Jones, AJ Tracey and Ricardo Villalobos also slated for Saturday.

THE FULL LINE UP SO FAR IS AS FOLLOWS...

FRIDAY

Main Stage
Frank Ocean
Jamie xx
Mac Miller
Rag’N’Bone Man
Sälen

The West Stage
Solange
Sampha
Kaytranada
Mick Jenkins
Ray BLK
Rex Orange County
Charlotte Day Wilson

fabric
Seth Troxler
Bicep
Kink (LIVE)
Hammer
Terry Francis

Transistor
Abode
Eats Everything
WAFF
Jack Swift
Will Taylor B2B GW Harris
Ellie Cocks B2B Jimmy Switch
Artikal B2B Lindsey Matthews

SATURDAY

Main Stage
Chase & Status
Annie Mac
Anne Marie
Raye


The West Stage
Andy C
Kurupt FM
MIST
AJ Tracey
Act TBC
XL records Presents NEW GEN
 

fabric
Ricardo Villalobos
Dixon
Mike Servito
Craig Richards
 
Transistor
Jamie Jones
Kolsch
Richy Ahmed
De La Swing
Solardo
Lewis Boardman

Stay tuned to our Lovebox festival guide for more updates. And find out whether one of Lovebox's new additions, Jamie xx, feels like Christ or not (really).

Newest | Oldest