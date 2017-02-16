Fed up of your housemates? You'd need to earn £40k to rent alone in London

We hardly need reminding how extortionate it is to rent in London these days – even if we're house sharing. But if your flatmates are getting on your nerves and you're tempted to fly solo, a new survey has revealed how much you'd need to earn to live on your own in each of the city's 33 boroughs.

The 2017 Rental Affordability Index, from nested.com, has worked out the income required to live in the recommended space for one person (that's 420 square feet according to the Greater London Authority's Housing Standards). It's no surprise, then, that the priciest borough is Kensington and Chelsea, where you'd need to bank £116,838.60 a year to live alone. This is followed by £88,468.08 if you wanted to get settled in the City of Westminster.

For something closer to the average London salary – which works out as £39,867.84 according to the index – you're looking at Richmond Upon Thames (£37,908) or for a bit more, you could move to Hackney (£41,506.80).

At least the index reveals that it is possible to live by yourself in London if you're earning less than the average salary – that is, if you don't mind moving to Bexley (£21,463.44). Sure, it's all the way out in Zone 6 but think of all that cash you'd save.

Check out stats from the index below:

Photo: Alison Terry-Evans

