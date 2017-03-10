Feeling nostalgic for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’? You’ll want tickets to this party

This weekend it will be 20 years since ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ first aired. While you’ve probably already celebrated by binge-watching a box set and reading at least ten op-eds on how great the famous musical episode ‘Once More, with Feeling’ was, now you can celebrate properly at a Buffy party at Picturehouse Ritzy. Tickets cost £8 and are on sale now. The only catch is you’ll have to wait until autumn for this Buff fest.

The cinema bar's putting on its third Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Bronze Is Back party on Saturday October 28. Fancy dress is encouraged, so you might want to use the next few months to stock up on crop tops and leather jackets. The organisers promise live music, games, karaoke and dancing on graves at the event. They’ve even made a playlist from the soundtrack to get you in the mood.

You can buy your tickets here.

And here’s why Buffy’s still the best thing ever.