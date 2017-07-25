Find a hidden Lego key on Brick Lane today and win free tickets to the UK’s largest Lego show

We’ve already had a huge exhibition of Lego-shaped superheroes grace our city, and now London is about to be taken over by the country’s largest show dedicated to the little plastic bricks. BrickLive arrives at ExCel London on Thursday for a four-day tribute to the blocks, complete with giant Lego sculptures, pits of bricks you can dive into and three million Lego pieces to create your own dream plastic structures with. What’s more, there’s a chance you could get in for free.

The folks behind the toy brick extravaganza have hidden 100 Lego keys in secret spots along Brick Lane (get it) and if you manage to get your mitts on one you can trade it for free tickets for you and a friend. The search starts at 12pm today, when the @legoshow Twitter account will begin posting clues using the hashtag #FinderKeepers, to help you find them. If you do manage to nab one of the clandestine keys, here’s a sneak preview of the Lego action you could be seeing for free:

BrickLive will be at ExCel London from Thu Jul 27 to Sun Jul 30. If you don’t manage to find a Lego key, tickets are on sale from £16.50.