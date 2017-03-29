Find out how to tell the truth from the lies at these #FAKENEWS events

We’re all living in online echo chambers full of false stories, but these #fakenews events will help you tell the truth from the lies

Did you ever hear about Jimmy ‘Orion’ Ellis, the singer who masqueraded as Elvis back from the grave? Uncover his story and more at this April Fool’s Day of screenings and talks.

Conway Hall. Holborn tube. Sat Apr 1. £16-£20.

The Crick Crack Club presents an evening of perpetual bum-steering, as a squad of contestants offer up funny and elaborate fibs in the hope of being crowned ‘Liar’s Laureate’.

Rich Mix. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Mar 30. £7-£9.

Socialist organisation London Counterfire hosts a talk on the complex dangers of unverified news, led by Brunel University lecturer Dr Milly Williamson.

YMCA Indian Student Hostel. Great Portland St tube. Thu Mar 30. £3-£10.

Main image: Jimmy ‘Orion’ Ellis, courtesy of 'Deception Day'