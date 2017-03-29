  • Blog
Find out how to tell the truth from the lies at these #FAKENEWS events

Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 6:15pm

We’re all living in online echo chambers full of false stories, but these #fakenews events will help you tell the truth from the lies

Deception Day: Hoaxes, Lies and Fake News

Did you ever hear about Jimmy ‘Orion’ Ellis, the singer who masqueraded as Elvis back from the grave? Uncover his story and more at this April Fool’s Day of screenings and talks.
Conway Hall. Holborn tube. Sat Apr 1. £16-£20.

 

Crick Crack Club Annual Lying Festival

 

The Grand Annual Lying Contest

The Crick Crack Club presents an evening of perpetual bum-steering, as a squad of contestants offer up funny and elaborate fibs in the hope of being crowned ‘Liar’s Laureate’.
Rich Mix. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Mar 30. £7-£9.

Fake news: capitalism and ideology

Socialist organisation London Counterfire hosts a talk on the complex dangers of unverified news, led by Brunel University lecturer Dr Milly Williamson.
YMCA Indian Student Hostel. Great Portland St tube. Thu Mar 30. £3-£10.

Main image: Jimmy ‘Orion’ Ellis, courtesy of 'Deception Day'

Staff writer
By Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe is the Senior Events Writer at Time Out London. She’s anyone’s for a lahmacun. Follow her on Twitter @kmccabie.

For any feedback or for more information email

