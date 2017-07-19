Five adventures you can live out in your lunch hour

You’ve got 60 minutes to flee your desk, refuel and make the day special! Shun eating at your desk or queuing to buy a new pack of socks. Kettle Chips is on a mission to make lunchtime better, so we’ve teamed up with the crisp brand to bring you this hit list of great experiences around our beautiful city. Go on, give today a Kettle upgrade…

Have lunch in a Van Gogh painting

You don’t have to swan off to the South of France to wander in a sultry, beautiful landscape worthy of a masterpiece – just pack your lunch for a picnic at Mayfield Lavender in Carshalton Beeches. This gorgeous 25-acre organic lavender field dates back to the Victorian age. Open June to September 30, it only costs £1 to stroll among the fragrant purple flowers.

Dress like a Hollywood star

The good people at Blackout II vintage shop on Endell Street in Covent Garden have been kitting out discerning male and female dressers for decades. The store is a treasure trove of affordable, high-end fashion over two floors. There are antique dresses from the roaring ’20s (and deco ’30s) and original natty looks for men from the ’40s to the ’80s.

Swim like an Olympian

The Zaha Hadid-designed London Aquatics Centre was built for the 2012 Games and designed to be adapted afterwards into a regular swimming pool for all. Sessions do include special training sessions, but public swimming is available and, thanks to the Central line, you can get to Stratford easily even from the City.

Be an arctic adventurer

Among the outdoor gear shops on Southampton Street, just off the Strand, Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports hides a very special secret: you can go ice climbing right here in WC2. The store’s eight-metre-high Vertical Chill can be booked for a spot of the icy sport and is used to allow shoppers to test climbing kit. Return to work feeling just that little bit more, well, heroic, quite frankly.

Fly a plane

Ever fancied yourself behind the controls of a Boeing 777? Sure you did! And we think that hat would really suit you. At the Emirates Air Line cable car across the Thames, you’ll find the Emirates Aviation Experience. Located at the south terminal (right by The O2 at North Greenwich), this exhibition space includes the world’s first public simulators of the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777. Hone your takeoff and landing skills in London, captain.

And, of course… upgrade lunch itself

