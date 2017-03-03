Five cool new venues to check out in London this March

March is here, which means it’s spring once more and we have infinite reasons to be cheerful. The daffodils are blooming, the sun comes out occasionally and there are baby lambs being born in that place outside London that they call the countryside. And it doesn’t stop there. Venue experts Hire Space have found five top new venues to check out this month, rejoice!

Bōkan



Set over three floors, Bōkan will feature panoramic views of London’s iconic skyline. Bringing a wealth of experience to the restaurant on the 37th floor, Aurelie Altemaire, formerly head chef at Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Jöel Robuchon, has created a modern-European menu with a distinctly British slant. A focus on quality ingredients runs throughout the impressive menu.

A sleek glass-lined lift takes guests up to the 38th floor to sip on Docklands-inspired cocktails and enjoy sharing plates of charcuterie and cheese, lobster rolls with triple-cooked chips and beef burgers with ginger glaze. Up one floor is the 39th floor terrace, which is apparently home to London’s highest gin collection.

With a relaxed vibe, phenomenal views of the City and great food, Bōkan is an impressive space for events. The restaurant, bar and terrace can all be hired for private functions with the outside space holding up to 130.

The Ivy Soho Brasserie

New to ever-popular Broadwick Street, The Ivy Soho Brasserie is made up of a restaurant, bar, private dining room and terrace. Decorated with artwork inspired by Soho’s music scene, as well as Broadwicks's most famous resident William Blake, the venue also boasts an onyx bar, bronze pendant lighting, marble floor tiles, polished parquet and a mixture of burnt orange leather and velvet banquettes and bar stools, giving the space an elegant aesthetic.

The venue also features a private dining room that seats 24 guests on one long table, or 40 on four round tables of ten. Hidden away towards the back of the main restaurant the room is adorned with fabric panelling and decorative antique mirrors. A bespoke art deco glass screen separates the space from the main restaurant, and the same design is used with stained glass panels, creating a privacy screen to the outside yet allowing natural light into the room.

With a selection of menus available, specially created by executive chef, Sean Burbidge, the private dining room is equally suited to private parties as it is for corporate breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

The Hyde Bar



New to the Royal Park Hotel in Lancaster Gate, this luxury cocktail bar is built to resemble a nineteenth-century British townhouse, complete with period design features and classic artwork on the walls. With a relaxed, loungey feel, the plush surroundings and warm lamplight create a comfortable yet sophisticated space.

Head chef Matt McKiernan has crafted a small plates menu that reflects the feel of the bar, combining luxury with relaxation. Dishes are designed to be shared and include foie gras terrine and sesame-crusted yellowfin tuna. The drinks are accomplished and the selection is extensive too, from Champagne cocktails, to cask whiskies and a varied wine list.

Ideal for networking, birthdays and receptions, this west London newbie is a sophisticated venue choice, just a few minutes walk from Paddington.

TT Liquor



TT Liquor is bringing a ‘new cocktail experience’ to Kingsland Road. A versatile venue set across three floors, it will boast a specialist liquor store (where regulars will be encouraged to house their collection in ‘Deposit Boxes’) and an intimate cocktail bar on the lower floor, focusing on tasting experiences.

The upper floors will host TT Liquor’s signature cocktail-making classes, experiences, and events. The bar will have capacity for 120 guests and showcase important eras through the history of cocktails. Historic jail cells housed within the bar (the building was once a police station) create atmospheric alcoves for parties of up to 15, they can also be used for tasting experiences.

The cocktail classes can take place in a range of lounge spaces (accommodating up to 170 guests in total) that will be available for private hire as studios or events spaces and can also host pop-up dining and bar industry events.

Tamarind Kitchen

From the team behind Tamarind Mayfair, Tamarind Kitchen was inspired by the idea that the Indian kitchen is the heart of a home, bringing together family and friends. The restaurant will bring a new relaxing Indian dining experience to the heart of Soho. Tamarind Kitchen menus will present an array of fish, meat, game and vegetarian dishes, many of which will arrive fresh from the kitchen’s authentic Tandoor oven.

Dishes will include the mouthwatering-sounding Karara Kekda, soft shell crab with potato salad and homemade pickles or the Game Platter, which serves tandoor-cooked quail, duck and guinea fowl on a bed of vermicelli.

The 100-cover restaurant will span two floors, featuring a private dining room for up to 20 guests and a subterranean cocktail bar for late night drinking. There is is an exclusive buyout option for up to 180 standing guests. Its interiors blend soulful touches (in keeping with the Indian kitchen concept) with the sophisticated.

For more cool London venues, head to hirespace.com.