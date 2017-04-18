Five FREE things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events.

Not to be confused with rapper and ‘Pimp My Ride’ presenter Xzibit, this annual exhibition of work by artists from University of the Arts London celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year. Grayson Perry has co-judged the works on show, which explore ethical eating, individualism across social media and the way modern women’s bodies are portrayed.

Krispy Kreme Giant Slot Machine

Sugar lovers, rejoice! Krispy Kreme has created a giant slot machine, giving commuters the chance to win edible prizes including a year’s supply of doughnuts. Tube: Waterloo Station. Wed Apr 19.

What better way to relieve some work-related stress than a 15-minute massage? Head over to the Japanese Bamboo Garden at Broadgate Plaza for a calming and energising experience. Broadgate Plaza. Tube: Liverpool St. Thu Apr 20, 11am.

The Workshop is putting on three two-hour workshops for adults to unleash their creative sides. Resident artists will host classes on life drawing, painting, woodwork and sculpture. Make sure to book in advance. The Workshop. Tube: Vauxhall. Sat Apr 22, 10am-5.15pm.

Cottons is hosting a masterclass on every pirate’s favourite beverage – and there are free tickets for Time Out readers. It includes a drink and a goody bag. Get tickets at cottons-restaurant.co.uk/masterclass. Cottons Restaurant and Salon de Rhum. Tube: Notting Hill Gate. Thu Apr 20, 6pm.

