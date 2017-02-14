Five great last-minute Valentine's Day events that you can still book

Looking for last-minute inspiration to treat your beloved on Valentine's Day? Don't worry, we've found five cool Valentine's events that still have tickets. Go snap 'em up and impress your significant other by pretending that you'd planned this all along.

The much-loved Saturday night TV classic is back for Valentine's Day – with a big twist, thanks to improv comedy duo Leanna Wigginton and Angela Pollard. In this live rendition, the hosts will pair up new friends as well as matchmaking singletons – proving that Feb 14 isn’t just for couples who want to chew each other's faces off. Expect music, dancing, prizes and challenges, including Twister – no, not that game, but a licking competition to see who can finish their Twister ice lolly fastest. George Tavern, E1 0LA. Free.

Erotic cinema isn't all 'Boogie Nights'-style filth/cheese. For proof, head to this evening championing films that explore sex and sexuality. The schedule includes films by Ellen Cantor, Sarah Baker and Noam Gonick, and the ticket price includes an 'aphrodisiac cocktail' (oo-er, etc), plus less-aphrodisiacal but still tasty popcorn. The London Edition Hotel, W1T 3NP. £10.

Production still from 'Studs'. Photo: Sarah Barker

Want to snub V-Day in style? Hit this full-fat-fun party with all-night pool and ping pong, plus other games and activities. Much like '90s TV show 'Fun House', there are prizes to be won – and to complete the anti-Valentine's theme there's a big ol' wall to draw/write/smear your 'SCREW FEB 14'-style messages on. Be quick though, there are only a handful of tickets left for this one. Proud East, N1 5ET. Sun Feb 12. £6.

Celebrate true romance by getting your partner's name permanently inked on your skin. The studio is even operating a walk-in policy especially for Valentine's Day, so you don't need to pre-book/think about it beforehand. What could possibly go wrong? Punch Room at the Parlour Tattoo Studio, EC2A 3AA. From £25.

If you're not up for the onslaught of mush offered by traditional rom-coms, go hip and highbrow instead – take your beloved to the Barbican Cinema's 'My Twisted Valentine' season to see 'Mala Noche', Gus Van Sant’s poignant, achingly cool feature about a wayward crush. Barbican Cinema, EC2Y 8DS. £9.50.

