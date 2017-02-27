Five moments the 2017 Oscars got political

This year's awards season has been charged with political speeches and red carpet statements. And no surprise, there were multiple references to Donald Trump (whose press secretary made a point of saying he wouldn't be tuning into the Oscars). Here are the political moments everyone will be talking about from the 89th Academy Awards.

1. Meryl's standing ovation

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the Trump-bashing in his opening monologue with a 'totally undeserved round of applause' and standing ovation for the 'highly overrated Meryl Streep'.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

2. Ruth Negga wearing a blue ribbon

Ruth Negga was just one of the actors on the red carpet wearing a blue ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The Irish-Ethiopian actress was up for Best Actress for 'Loving', the real-life drama about an interracial couple whose marriage was illegal in 1958 Virginia. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss and Busy Phillips also wore ribbons.

Before the ceremony '13th' director Ava DuVernay tweeted a photo of herself holding a sweatshirt printed with 'Trayvon'. February 26 marked the fifth anniversary of the of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin by a neighbourhood watch volunteer in Florida.

On my way to #Oscars. Taking a moment to remember #TrayvonMartin. Our hoodies are still up and the movement is still strong. #OurSonTrayvon pic.twitter.com/PdxuXMktOg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 26, 2017

3. Asghar Farhadi wins for 'The Salesman' but boycotts the Oscars

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won Best Foreign Language Film for 'The Salesman', but wasn't at the Oscars. Farhadi, who fell victim to Donald Trump’s travel ban earlier this year, had already said he would not be attending the ceremony. He said in a statement: 'I'm sorry I'm not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of the other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US.'

He added: 'Dividing the world into the US and our enemies categories creates fear – a deceitful justification for aggression and war.'

4. The Academy's president stresses importance of diversity

Cheryl Boone Isaacs gave a heartfelt speech, saying: 'Tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith. The power of art is that it transcends all these things.'

5. The 'Moonlight' filmmakers dedicate screenplay award to 'black and brown kids'

In one of the craziest Oscar cock-ups ever the 'La La Land' filmmakers were wrongly announced as Best Picture winners, before 'Moonlight' got the award. Earlier in the evening the film's writers Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney picked up the award for Best Adapted Screenplay and gave lovely, heart-on-sleeve speeches. Jenkins, who also directed 'Moonlight' paid tribute to all 'those who feel they’re not represented, we will not leave you alone. We will not forget you.' McCraney paid tribute to “black and brown” kids who felt overlooked, adding, 'This goes out to all the boys and girls. This is for you.'