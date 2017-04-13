Five museum exhibitions you need to visit this bank holiday weekend

Yeah, bank holidays are great when the sun is shining. But what happens if the rain pours and the clouds in the sky just won’t go away? Here’s a list of five great museum exhibitions where you definitely won’t get wet this weekend.
Robots at the Science Museum
500 years of robotic history are packing into this entertaining and slightly creepy exhibition at the Science Museum. Expect to see a few famous faces from science-fiction, as well as real life examples, like a sixteenth-century mechanical monk and an animatronic, wall-mounted baby. Unnerving.
People Power: Fighting for Peace at the Imperial War Museum
In a week where protesting has taken centre stage, this excellent documentation of a century’s worth of activism is well worth a visit. People Power: Fighting for Peace takes in protests from the outbreak of the First World War all the way through to the huge anti-Iraq demonstrations of 2003. A rich, inspiring and patriotic history lesson.
Josef Frank: Patterns–Furniture–Painting at the Fashion and Textile Museum
Josef Frank’s fresh and outward-looking style of fabrics are the visual and emotional equivalent of a cup of tea and a nice sit-down. An Austrian Jew who, against a particularly unpleasant backdrop of rising anti-semitism fled Vienna for Stockholm, Frank has brought a world of furniture and fabrics to life in a way that is simultaneously colourful and comforting.
Imagine Moscow: Architecture, Propaganda, Revolution at the Design Museum
A centennial exhibition marking 100 years since the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia, Imagine Moscow presents a collection of six unrealised architectural projects for the city. Bold, radical and avant-garde designs are slickly presented – look out in particular for Boris Iofan’s proposed Palace of the Soviets, which would have had a 100-metre statue of Lenin at its summit. One for the history-geeks.
Designology at the London Transport Museum
Did you know that Londoners spend more time commuting than they do taking lunch breaks? All the more reason to visit The London Transport Museum to check out this eclectic collection of ticket machines, bus stops, uniforms, fabric swatches and other travel paraphernalia. The last day is this Sunday, mind, so get down there ASAP!
