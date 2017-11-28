Five of the best theatre memberships for Christmas gifts

Looking to buy that special someone a thespy present for Christmas? Here’s a guide to the best annual theatre memberships.

National Theatre

Cheapest deal: £80 gets you Priority Membership, which is expensive, but it secures you priority booking, which can be a very big deal, as many shows sell out. Plus, the NT is almost unique among theatres with memberships in that it extends the runs of its shows, and you can priority book for the extension.

Fanciest deal: if you have £12,000 to spare, Olivier Circle membership includes access to the private bar and a trip to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Royal Court Theatre

Cheapest deal: its bargain basement £35 Friend membership gets you priority booking to the edgy new writing powerhouse – worth it for the tiny 90-seat Upstairs theatre – and (arguably even better) you get a tidy 10 percent off food and drink.

Fanciest deal: for £10,000 you can join the Artistic Director’s Circle, a bespoke package that involves you in the Court’s search for new talent.

Shakespeare’s Globe

Cheapest deal: the £50 Friend rate gets you priority booking (rarely a huge deal, though most Shakespeare plays sell out) and free tours of the buildings. The £60 joint membership is a pretty nifty gift for a couple, though.

Fanciest deal: the positively thrifty £5,000 Director’s Circle membership gets you press night tickets, plus afternoon tea or dinner with the creative team.

Donmar Warehouse

Cheapest deal: time was, ponying up for the £75 Friend scheme was basically your only way of seeing anything at the boutiquey Donmar, which was notorious for having shows virtually sell out prior to public sale. Current artistic director Josie Rourke has done a lot to open it up, but a membership is certainly worth it for the starrier shows.

Fanciest deal: the £12,000 Platinum Membership gets you all sorts of crazy crap, including the opportunity to host a ‘private event for up to 20 people’.

Royal Shakespeare Company

Cheapest deal: the £20 Subscriber rate gets you priority booking and is arguably worth it just for the RSC’s limited number of London shows. The £50 Member package is good value if you’re a regular at the company’s Stratford-upon-Avon HQ.

Fanciest deal: the £10,000 Artists Circle package offers all manner of fancy event invites, including Shakespeare’s birthday celebrations – that guy can really party.