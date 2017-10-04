Five things you need to do this October according to LondOnTheInside

Our mates at LondOntheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this month.

Oxalis Soft Launch, Soho, October 4-7

The Sun & 13 Cantons pub is about to get a new resident in the kitchen in the shape of Oxalis and they're kicking off their six-month stint with 50% off food for four days. Oxalis, which serves British-French food with the odd Canadian twist thrown in – hello short rib poutine – had previously popped up at Dulwich's Platform 1 so we're expecting big things.

Ally Capellino Sample Sale, Shoreditch, October 6

We're always on the lookout for a great new bag so we're defo going down to the Ally Capellino sample sale. Prices on rucksacks, work bags, travel bags and leather goods will be slashed by up to 70 percent and we are ready to bag one (or five).

Camden Town Brewery Tank Party, Kentish Town, October 7

Ready to get tanked? We are, and there's only one place to do it... the Camden Town Brewery Tank Party, of course. Unfiltered Hells Lager and Pale Ale will be flowing directly from the tank until it runs out so grab a glass and get drinking.

Breddos x Broken Spanish, Clerkenwell, October 21-22

The TacOver is back at Breddos and this time they're bringing in Ray Garcia from acclaimed LA spot Broken Spanish for a five-course collab dinner and an all-day taco and mezcal party. Garcia's a man who's not afraid to be bold with his flavour combos so get ready for a tasty weekend.

Pastaio Opening, Carnaby, end of October

Stevie Parle, the chef behind the likes of Dock Kitchen, Palatino and Rotorino, is opening up a brand new spot that's dedicated to fresh pasta. Potato and gravy ravioli and Aperol slushies. We'll see you there.