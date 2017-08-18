Five unexpected delights to eat before lunch

Nova Food is changing the way we eat! Just a couple of minutes’ walk from Victoria Station, this new dining destination is open from early morning to late evening, with a wide range of great restaurants, cafés, bars and kiosks, including new ventures by some of London’s most exciting names, such as Jason Atherton, Will Ricker and D&D London.

Head to createvictoria.com/nova-food to get the latest news on new openings and bookings.

In the meantime, to give you a taste of what’s on offer, let’s start at the very beginning – with a few fabulous flavours you’ve probably never considered having before lunch before…

Beef dripping focaccia at Stokehouse

With its own smoke house and careful sourcing of premium cuts from Phillip Warrens butcher in Cornwall, Stokehouse takes its food seriously. From fabulously filled sandwiches to small and main plates, the focus in their new menu is on high quality, imaginative comfort food. It’s only fitting that bread and butter gets a makeover with the tangy beef dripping treatment. And now even better – they have table service so you don’t have to queue for your guilty pleasure. Open daily from noon.

Leyla Kazim

Fancy bacon roll at Timmy Green

No, we don’t just mean it’s made with homemade tomato sauce. At modern-Australian restaurant Timmy Green, the fabulous breakfast menu includes coconut bread French toast, avocado on charcoal and, wait for it, a back bacon roll that comes with: crispy onion crusted poached eggs, fresh chili, paratha roti and ‘the Ribman’s holy f*ck hollandaise’. Eye-wateringly mouth-watering, we think. They also do a mean dinner! Open daily from 7.30am and from 9am on Sundays

Greenland prawns at Aster

Among the eggs with Brixham crab, pork roll with aquavit mustard and the chicken with Castelluccio lentils, the weekend brunch menu at this D&D restaurant includes a Caesar salad made with Greenland prawns. Executive chef Helena Puolakka’s Finland upbringing and French culinary training coming together in fabulous French/Nordic style. Weekend brunch, Saturday from 11am.

Kloben Bun at Ole & Steen

The discerning pastry lover will be no stranger to this wonderful Danish outfit who only opened their first London shop last December and open at Nova Food next month. The Kloben bun is full of spicy flavour to kickstart your day with the taste of cardamom and a hazelnut crunch. Opening soon.

Nutella heaven at Notes

And for those days when you don’t quite feel up to taking on a culinary adventure, there’s always the comfort of Nutella and sourdough toast at Notes… They also do cashew nut butter on toast if you crave a protein and mineral combo that will keep you going until it’s time to start all over again at lunchtime… Open Monday to Friday from 7.30am, Saturday from 9am and Sunday from 10am.

Discover more on Instagram at @CreateVictoria using #NovaFood